Video Of Vladimir Putin's Unusual Feet Movement Raises Concern About His Health

Russian President Vladimir Putin's health has always been a topic of discussion and has gained immense prominence ever since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine war last year. During his recent meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the Russian President could not control his twitching feet, as seen in several videos shared on social media. This has further increased the speculation about his ill-health.

Watch the video of the meeting:

Putin - Lukashenko: "Thank you for agreeing to come - As if I couldn't agree!"😊



Vladimir Putin met Alexander Lukashenko. The main statements of the President of 🇧🇾:



- "Peace-loving" countries failed to suppress 🇷🇺 and 🇧🇾 sanctions, import substitution progresses⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gDgSefUBqs — ☭ Sama deZan..⚡️ (@Worchestra_) February 17, 2023

A close-up of the footage was also posted by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Advisor Anton Geraschchenko on social media. In the short clip, Mr Putin can be seen rotating his feet and making unusual and jittery movements. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?"

In a recent article, the New York Post cited Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey, who claimed that Western cancer therapies are keeping Mr Putin alive. He stated, "I can say that without this foreign treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation. He uses the most advanced treatments, and target therapy which Russia cannot provide him with."

Although Mr Putin is receiving cutting-edge care, Mr Solovey asserted that his health is not expected to improve significantly.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, it is believed that the Russian President is battling cancer and Parkinson's disease. This was confirmed by a security service insider in leaked Kremlin emails, "I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden," the source had said in the November emails, as per the outlet.