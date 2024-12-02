Putin Invited To India By PM Modi, Visit Dates To Be Set In 2025: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to visit India from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dates for his visit will be set in early 2025, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

While addressing a briefing, Ushakov stated that Putin and PM Modi have an agreement to hold meetings once a year and it is Russia's turn this time, according to Russian Embassy in India.

The diplomat stated, "Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it's our turn." He further said, "We received Mr. Modi's invitation and we will certainly consider it positively."

Yury Ushakov noted, "We will figure out the tentative dates early next year."

This will be Putin's first visit to India since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Putin and PM Modi remain in regular contact, holding talks over phone-call once every couple of months, according to Russian Embassy in India. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings. This year, the two leaders met twice as PM Modi in July travelled to Moscow to participate in the 22nd Russia-India summit.

PM Modi's official visit to Russia in July marked his first bilateral visit after resuming office for the third time. PM Modi was also conferred with Russia's highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle" for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties.

From a warm hug to driving an electric car for 'dost' PM Modi, the chemistry between the leaders hogged the limelight. During his visit to Russia, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting and an informal meeting with Putin. The two leaders also visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow.

In October, PM Modi visited Russia's Kazan for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit. He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality. PM Modi took to X to share glimpses of his visit to Russia.

