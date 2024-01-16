V Ramaswamy Quits Presidential Race, Endorses Trump After Iowa Caucuses Win

US Presidential Elections 2024: In Iowa, Mr Ramaswamy finished fourth, securing around 7.7% of the votes.

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, dropped out of the 2024 US presidential race today and announced his support for Donald Trump, after a lacklustre performance in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Mr Ramaswamy, relatively unknown in political circles when he entered the race in February 2023, managed to garner attention and support among Republican voters through his strong opinions on immigration and an America-first approach. His campaign strategy closely mirrored that of former President Trump, both in terms of tone and policy. Mr Ramaswamy sought to tap into the conservative base that had propelled Trump to success in previous elections.

On the same night, Trump emerged triumphant in Iowa, solidifying his position as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Mr Ramaswamy, an Ohio native, born to immigrant parents from Kerala, emerged as one of the unexpected contenders in a Republican field still dominated by Trump's reputation.

However, the tides turned against Mr Ramaswamy in the final days leading up to the Iowa caucuses, as Trump publicly denounced him, labeling him a "fraud" on his social media platform Truth Social and asserting that a vote for the Indian-American was a vote for the "other side."

The Harvard-educated millionaire gained prominence in right-wing circles with his 2021 bestseller, "Woke, Inc.," a scathing critique of corporate decisions based on social justice and climate change concerns.

Mr Ramaswamy's fellow Republican presidential hopefuls often expressed frustration with him during debates, particularly former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, herself of Indian origin, who took a jibe at him, saying, "Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber."

