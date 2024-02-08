Video: US Politician Burns LGBTQ-Inclusive Books In Bid To Win Votes

Valentina Gomez is running for Missouri secretary of state and the video is a part of her campaign.

A Republican leader has stirred up controversy by posting a video of her setting LGBTQ-inclusive books on fire with a flamethrower. Valentina Gomez is running for Missouri secretary of state and the video is a part of her campaign.

"This is what I will do to the grooming books when I become secretary of state. These books come from a Missouri public library. When I'm in office, they will burn," Ms Gomez says in the video.

The 24-year-old claims that if elected, she will burn all books that "groom, indoctrinate and sexualize children."

When I'm Secretary of State, I will 🔥BURN🔥all books that are grooming, indoctrinating, and sexualizing our children. MAGA. America First🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/m8waKi3yhP — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) February 6, 2024

The video shared on her official X, Facebook, and Instagram accounts, shows her burning two books with a flamethrower. The two books she set ablaze appear to be 'Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens' and 'Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia'.

The video then cuts to an image of Ms Gomez holding a gun. It has gone viral and already has over 1.2 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

In another post on X, Ms Gomez shared another photo holding a rifle and wrote, "Thank you for your support, stay away from the children. I'm not asking."

She claimed that she will protect all children as she has Jesus on her side.

Valentina Gomez's campaign website describes her as a real estate investor, financier, strategist, and "a fierce advocate for the principles and values we hold dear as Americans battling for a better future".