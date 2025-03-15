Viral Video Shows Elephant Mourning Her Partner Of 25 Years: "No Greater Pain Than..."

A circus elephant has left the internet teary-eyed after a video of her lamenting the loss of a long-time performing partner went viral. Jenny and Magda had been near inseparable for over 25 years in Russia and had been enjoying retirement until this week when the former suddenly collapsed and died.

A confused-looking Magda initially pushed her friend and tried to lift her. It was a desperate last attempt from a friend who was not yet ready to say the final goodbye. After her initial actions failed, Magda hugged Jenny and stood beside her to say goodbye.

Local media reports stated that Magda remained around Jenny for several hours and did not even allow the veterinarians near her.

"Love knows no bounds. I'm not crying, you're crying," said one user while another added: "There is no greater pain than to watch that which you love most pass away. My sympathies (for what they're worth) to the elephants."

A third commented: "Elephants are one of the only other mammals besides humans that have been observed carrying out burial rites. They are super smart. Heartbreaking to watch"

Social media users also recounted how the two elephants stayed by each other's side despite having their fair share of disagreements. The duo used to perform in the Russian city of Kazan but were retired in 2021 following two incidents.

During one of the shows, the two female giants suddenly started fighting, causing the audience members to scamper away for their lives. Jenny butted Magda with the circus saying they may have done so to seek the trainer's attention.

"What happened was a manifestation of the companion of love - jealousy," said the circus.

The following week the elephants attacked their trainer who suffered two spinal fractures, broken ribs and a punctured lung. The long-running show was subsequently cancelled.