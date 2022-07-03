Viral Video Shows Devotees In US Celebrating Rath Yatra Festival On Florida Beach

The video was shot in Tampa, Florida.

A video of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra being held at Florida beach in the United States is going viral on the internet.

Rath Yatra was celebrated across India on July 1. At Puri, Odisha, the Rath Yatra started after a hiatus of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the day, the chariots of Lord Jagannath followed by Sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Lord Baldev were taken out on their traditional routes.

In the video from the US, devotees from different nationalities were seen pulling the ‘Rath' on the seashore, singing and dancing to hymns praising Lord Krishna. As per the caption, the video was shot in Tampa, Florida.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1,000 likes and thousands of views.

Rath Yatra marks the nine-day sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Gundichha Temple. The festival is native to the state of Odisha. It is celebrated with pomp and joy across the globe.

Every year, three chariots are built for the event for Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra. Lakhs of devotees pull these chariots as the deities march towards the Gundicha Temple. The festival lasts for a good 15 days. Devotees consider that touching the rope of Lord Jagannath's chariot will cleanse their sins and free them from the cycle of rebirth, as believed in the Hindu religion.

This year, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries greeted the people on the occasion.