Video: Man Punches Fellow Shopper After Fight Over Grocery Cart At New York Costco

A violent dispute erupted at Sunset Park Costco in New York on Sunday afternoon, leaving one man injured. The altercation began when two couples argued over a shopping cart in an aisle, escalating into physical violence. The fight occurred around 3:50 p.m. inside the superstore on Third Avenue near 37th Street, New York Post reported.

Dramatic footage captured the moment the spat escalated into physical violence. Footage shows one man punching his rival and shoving a woman out of the way, while she yelled "Do not touch him! Do not push him!". The 42-year-old victim fell to the ground, hitting his head on a shopping cart, after being punched.

His companion shouted "Call the police!" in both English and Spanish. The injured man was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment, while the attacker fled the scene.

Here's the video:

A black man beats a Hispanic couple over a grocery cart at a New York Costco.



Other Costco shoppers are pointing fingers at the store's crowded conditions, suggesting that the fight was partly sparked by the chaotic environment.

"There's a lot of tension here, from the parking lot to inside, it's like there's limited space there, it seems like there's limited resources, which is ironic, but I'm not terribly surprised," Yizhou Jiang told ABC 7.

Gary Mirabelle, another Costco member, said, "I see the frustration on the people's faces when they're shopping, too. It's tough to come here and shop and, you know, you want to get in, and you want to get out."