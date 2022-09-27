Viral Video: 'Despacito' Rapper Daddy Yankee Meets His 90-Year-Old Fan

A 90-year-old woman fighting cancer experienced her dream when she met her favourite musician.

Age is not a barrier to a person's love of music or their loyalty to a favourite musician. A new video of a 90-year-old grandmother, attending her favourite musician's performance and seeing him backstage is going viral.

The woman met Daddy Yankee, a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, composer, and actor, at a concert in Madison Square Garden. She was able to meet Daddy Yankee backstage prior to the performance in addition to seeing it from the front row.

It was undoubtedly a great evening for her, and the entire episode was captured and posted on several social media sites. The elderly woman's granddaughter planned this amazing surprise for her as she fights uterine cancer.

All the moments are included in the YouTube video. The video covers everything, from her hospital stays until finally meeting Daddy Yankee at the show.

The video's comments demonstrate how everyone fell in love with the 90-year-old woman right away and extended her their support.

"Cutest video ever !!!" wrote one of the users.

'Despacito' Rapper Daddy Yankee announced the release of his final studio album, Legendaddy, on March 24, as well as a tour in promotion of the record that would last from August to December.

In a statement he said, "I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album 'Legendaddy'. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album,".

In addition, he declared that after the tour is over, he will stop making music. Daddy Yankee is also known as 'King of Raggaeton'.