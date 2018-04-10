Despacito, YouTube's Biggest Hit, Deleted In Reported Hack And Then Restored Despacito video was apparently deleted for a brief in an alleged hack

Luis Fonsi's record-breaking video for soundtrackis now back on YouTube. Earlier this afternoon, the video was apparently deleted for a brief while in an alleged hack. Several viewers reported that in place of the video's original thumbnail, a picture of masked figures aiming guns at the camera was put up. When they attempted to view the video, a message appeared which read, "Video is unavailable." Five days ago, it was announced that the video featuring Daddy Yankee had achieved a significant milestone in the history of YouTube - reaching 5 billion views., a Spanish-language hit song was released in January 2017 and soon went on to a chartbuster single. The soundtrack retained its No.1 position in the US for 16 consecutive weeks. The Independent reported that apart from Luis Fonsi several other artists including Shakira, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Drake have also been affected. Most of these artists' videos have been defaced by Prosox and Kuroi'sh, the alleged hackers, who have been posting messages like "Free Palestine" in the comment section of the videos.Watchvideo here: Pop star Justin Bieber had appeared in the remix version of, which was released in July 2017. The video has amassed 98 million views at last count.Luis Fonsi is a Puerto Rican singer whose hit trackfeatured in the 2015's action film. The James Wan-directed film featured Vin Diesel, Paul Walker (posthumous), Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez. The song was a tribute to Paul Walker, who died in a car wreck.