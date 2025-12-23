Vince Zampella, Video Game Developer, Killed In Car Crash

Vince Zampella, the acclaimed co-creator of video gaming juggernaut "Call of Duty" has died in car crash, US media reported on Monday.

According to local broadcaster NBC4, the developer and executive, whose studios have created some of the world's best-selling games, died on Sunday while driving his Ferrari on a scenic road north of Los Angeles.

