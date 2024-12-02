Vietnam Adults Are Hiring Partners On Rent To Please Parents. Applicants Must Be Fit, Good Cook

As societal pressures and career aspirations delay marriage for many young Vietnamese, a unique trend has emerged: renting boyfriends. Social media groups have seen a surge in women seeking temporary partners to appease their families and avoid the stigma of being single, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Minh Thu, a 30-year-old professional, faced immense pressure from her parents to bring a boyfriend home for the Lunar New Year. Unable to find a suitable partner, she resorted to hiring a man to pose as her boyfriend. The man, skilled in domestic chores and social graces, successfully impressed her family.

Khanh Ngoc, another young woman, had a similar experience. She rented a handsome, younger man who charmed her parents during a visit. This experience improved her relationship with her family.

Huy Tuan, a 25-year-old man, has made a business out of being a "fake boyfriend." He undergoes rigorous training to meet the diverse needs of his clients, from casual dates to family gatherings.

While this trend offers a temporary solution to societal expectations, experts warn of the potential risks and emotional complexities associated with such arrangements.

Nguyen Thanh Nga, a researcher at the Academy of Journalism and Communication in Vietnam, stated: "If exposed, families could experience significant emotional damage and lose trust. Additionally, renting a partner is not legally protected in Vietnam, so women should be especially cautious."

The trend of renting partners has garnered widespread attention on social media.

One online observer remarked, "Marrying without a successful career just leads to a lot of problems. Renting a partner is a win-win - it makes your parents happy and alleviates pressure on you."

Conversely, another commenter expressed concern: "I can't imagine how heartbreaking it would be for parents to find out it was a lie."