Unique Wedding Gift: Vietnamese Bride Gets 100 Civet Cats Worth Rs 60 Lakh

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A bride in Vietnam received a dowry of 100 civet cats valued at $70,000. The dowry also included 25 gold bars, $20,000 cash, and company shares worth 300 million dong. The groom's family provided a bride price of 10 taels of gold and diamond jewelry.

A bride in Vietnam received an extraordinary dowry from her parents--100 civet cats valued at approximately $70,000. Notably, these animals are prized for their role in producing Kopi Luwak, one of the world's most expensive coffees. The dowry also included substantial assets, such as 25 gold bars, $20,000 cash, company shares worth 300 million dong, and multiple high-value properties, as per the South China Morning Post. The 22-year-old bride from southwestern Vietnam received the lavish gifts upon her marriage last May.

The groom's family reciprocated with a bride price consisting of 10 taels of gold, 200 million dong in cash, and diamond jewellery. In many Asian cultures, dowries are a significant tradition, representing family wealth and parental commitment to supporting their daughter's new life. The bride's father, Hong Chi Tam, explained that his children, all university graduates, have taken over the family business. He gifted his daughter assets that could generate income, giving her the freedom to decide whether to raise the civet cats or sell them, and promising to support her choice.

"My daughter is a business school graduate. She is fully capable of managing these assets. No matter the method, it ensures her financial independence," Mr Chi Tam said.

About Civet Cats

In Vietnam, civet cats are highly valued. A female civet that has given birth can be worth around $700, while a pregnant one can fetch up to $1,050. Their value stems partly from their role in producing Kopi Luwak, one of the world's most expensive coffees.

The unique production process involves the animals consuming ripe coffee cherries, and the beans are then collected from their digestive system, cleaned, processed, and roasted. Additionally, civet meat is considered a luxury food in China and Vietnam and has been used in traditional Chinese medicine, further contributing to the animal's value.

According to World Animal Protection International, the civet cat trade often involves cruel practices. Wild civets are captured using harmful methods like box traps and snares, then sold to farms where they're kept in tiny cages and subjected to poor living conditions, inadequate food, and stress.