Video: Woman Calls US Politician To Talk About Her Menstrual Cycle, Internet Calls Her 'Genius'

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in the United States, a woman who called her local congressman about her menstrual cycle is being praised online for her unique way of raising awareness about women's reproductive health.

Dara Faye shared a video on Twitter on October 27 in which she filmed herself calling the office of Republican Congressman Mike Garcia from California's 25th district. "Involving my local politicians in my medical decisions," Ms Faye captioned her post.

Involving my local politicians in my medical decisions 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/1cJbcM3N9G — dara faye (@darafaye) October 26, 2022

In the clip, as neither the congressman nor his staff answered the call, she left a message saying, "I was just calling because I wanted to report irregularities in my period. I have also been having cramping during ovulation".

"I just figured that Mr Garcia would be interested in all of this because he supports the Life at Conception Act," she continued, adding, "I don't know if he's a board-certified gynaecologist, but I assume if he supports this act, he has a lot of knowledge about this".

According to The Independent, the Life at Conception Act, which was introduced in 2021 by Senator Rand Paul, would declare that the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution begins at the moment of conception, meaning the act protects the right of human life "at all stages," including fertilization.

"I don't know if I should be concerned or not, so I was hoping maybe someone can get to me, specifically Mike Garcia, so we can discuss my menstrual cycle and my ovulation cramps. Thank you," Ms Faye ended the voicemail.

Since being shared, her video accumulated more than 368,000 views and over 22,000 likes. In the comment section, several users praised her for calling out political leaders who involve themselves in issues regarding women's reproductive health, that too without having any medical background.

"Bravo," wrote one user. "Great! Women all over the country should do this. Wonder if any or which would return that kinda call?" said another.

A third commented, "Millions of women across the country should leave similar messages with their Republican representatives who don't support a woman's right to make decisions about her own body." A fourth simply added, "You're a genius".

Now, as per the outlet, Ms Faye hopes her video will encourage other voters to take action - both before and after this year's midterm elections - and call their representatives. Notably, the future of abortion rights in the US depends on the results of the upcoming midterm elections.