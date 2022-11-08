'Hope Servers Don't Melt': Elon Musk Claims Twitter Usage Is All-Time High

After taking over, Elon Musk has caused a stir with his initial moves.

Twitter has been in a state of chaos ever since Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion, however, the new chief executive on Monday claimed that users are logging onto the platform more than ever.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Musk said that the usage on the micro-blogging website has gone to an all-time high, adding that he hopes the "servers don't melt".

I just hope the servers don't melt! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

In a separate post, Mr Musk also shared graphs showing a surge in Twitter's monetisable daily active users (mDAUSs) globally and in the United States since July this year.

However, even though Mr Musk claimed that the usage on the platform has exploded, a report published by MIT Technology Review showed that Twitter lost more than 1 million accounts ever since he took over. "We have observed an uptick in people deactivating their accounts and also Twitter suspending accounts," said Christopher Bouzy, founder of the anti-disinformation and bot tracker platform Bot Sentinel.

As per the report, 3.1 million accounts on Twitter were analysed, out of which around 877,000 accounts were deactivated and a further 497,000 were suspended between October 27 and November 1. "That's more than double the usual number," it said.

While some of these users, including celebrities like Gigi Hadid, quit Twitter of their own volition, other accounts were either suspended or terminated. On Sunday, Mr Musk also announced that Twitter handles found engaged in "impersonation" without clearly specifying they were engaging in "parody" will be suspended permanently.

Mr Musk began the acquisition process in April and then he officially took over the company last month. His initial moves have caused a stir as he immediately fired at least half of Twitter's employees. In an email to its employees, the company stated that job reductions were necessary to ensure the firm's success moving forward.

Apart from this, Mr Musk also promised several changes to the platform. On Saturday, Twitter rolled out its subscription-based Twitter Blue service for $8 a month which includes a blue "verified" badge and other features.