Twitter Sends 10-Year Anniversary Gift To Employee Days After Firing Her

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk completed his Twitter takeover bid, the microblogging platform has been the talk of the town. As per several reports, the company started laying off close to 3,700 people on November 4 only to reach out to dozens of employees soon after it was discovered that they were either fired in error or are too essential to the changes the billionaire businessman wants to make.

Several employees of the company have been sharing their experiences - some are heartbroken while others are trying to appreciate the learnings and growth that they witnessed during their tenure at the social media platform.

But in a bizarre incident, a former Twitter employee received a congratulatory letter from the company on having completed 10 years in office. However, this sweet gesture and anniversary gift was sent to her just days after being laid off.

Ms Elaine Filadelfo, who worked as Senior Research Manager, Consumer Insights & Corporate Reputation at Twitter shared this news on the social media platform on November 7. She captioned the post, "got a special delivery today!!" In the image she posed, a letter can be seen with a wooden block engraved with "#10" signifying the 10-year-milestone. The letter mentions, ""Happy Twitterversary! Congrats on reaching a huge Tweep milestone. We can't wait to see all that you accomplish this year. #OneTeam"

got a special delivery today!!

In another tweet, she said, "this is 100p real and not a bit. look at the date on the tracking sticker!" The letter was dated November 6, 2022.

Taking a dig at the company's move and describing the image she also wrote in Alt Text, "A commemorative block and a note celebrating my 10 years of working at Twitter, the company that fired me by logging me out of BigQuery on Friday."