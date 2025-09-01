US Walmart Employee Brutally Beaten By Group Of Women, Witness Explains What Happened

A disturbing incident unfolded at a Walmart store in Indianapolis when a group of women violently attacked an employee. Footage of the brutal altercation, captured by a witness named Kind Butler, has been widely shared online, sparking widespread concern and outrage. The video shows a woman in black holding down a female employee while two others attack her near the checkout. One woman, wearing a pink shirt, viciously punches the victim, while another stomps on her. The chaos intensifies as a loud, blood-curdling scream echoes in the background: "Where he at, b***h?!"

As bystanders tried to intervene, a male suspect joined, kicking the fallen employee, while a woman in a blue-and-white shirt continued to punch the victim. A coworker eventually managed to help the employee to her feet, but the violence didn't subside. The woman in pink threw an object and then grabbed the employee's hair, continuing to attack. The male suspect tried to rejoin the altercation but was restrained by Walmart staff.

Eventually, Walmart staff managed to pull the employee to safety, away from the violent crowd. Meanwhile, two bystanders stepped in to restrain the attackers, who continued to hurl insults at the victim, until the video ended.

"It was instantly on site. There wasn't any questioning, no anything. Just as soon as they saw the girl, the whole family came over and started beating her up," Mr Butler, who shops at Walmart almost daily, told Fox 59. He also revealed that prior to the brawl, he overheard relatives of an alleged rape victim looking for someone they thought was linked to the assault.

Victim Tikerra Hicks said she had been getting calls about how her friend allegedly raped another friend. However, she was confused as to why she was targeted by the mob, given her lack of involvement in the incident. She emphasised that she had nothing to do with the alleged rape and wasn't there to either protect or defend her friend.

According to a Beech Grove police report obtained by Fox 59, Ms Hicks' name appeared as an "other person" in a rape investigation document. However, she denied any involvement, stating that the allegations were fabricated and that she had only spoken to officers after the fight. Meanwhile, Ms Hicks revealed that Walmart had suspended her following the altercation.