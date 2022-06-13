On Camera, Pizza Chain Employee Thrashed By 4 Women In Madhya Pradesh

They keep hitting her even when she falls to the ground, crying out in pain.

A young woman was mercilessly thrashed, grabbed by the hair in full public view by a group of women in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The video of the incident shows four women beating up the victim, a pizza chain employee, using sticks and fists, for allegedly staring at them.

A young woman was mercilessly thrashed, grabbed by the hair in full public view by a group of women in Indore. The video of the incident shows four women beating up the victim, a pizza chain employee, using sticks and fists, for allegedly staring at them

"Go file a complaint," dares one of the women when Nandini, the victim says she will call police.

The woman saved herself by hiding in a nearby house.

A police case has been registered against them on the complaint of the victim, a Domino's employee.

The accused women are allegedly a part of a local gang. The video of the assault was allegedly made viral by the gang itself.