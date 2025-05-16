Video: US Man Steals Police Officer's Gun Before Being Shot To Death

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Body camera footage shows tense moments after gun theft by suspect. Incident occurred in January, footage released by police on Wednesday. Officer begs for her life as suspect steals gun before fatal shooting.

A body camera footage shows the tense moments after a suspect managed to wrestle a police officer's gun away in California, US. According to the New York Post, the incident took place in January earlier this year, but the body cam footage was released by the Fountain Valley Police Department on Wednesday. The clip shows the police officer begging for her life after the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Osean McClintock, stole her gun moments before a fatal shooting. "Please don't shoot me!" she is heard in the clip following the confrontation with the suspect.

It all started after the police officers responded to reports of someone trying to get into an occupied car near Kazuo Masuda Middle School on January 24. Initially, Osean McClintock is confronted by another officer near a drive-thru ATM roughly a block from Fountain Valley's police station.

The video shows the two having a calm conversation. "What's wrong? You've got no shirt on," the officer says to the 26-year-old. But after being asked by the officer to take a seat in the squad car, McClintock's behaviour suddenly switches, and he runs away.

After a few minutes of searching, the officer hears his partner shouting from a parking lot and sprints to help her. The video then switches to the female officer's bodycam video, which shows McClintock running toward her open driver's side door and wrestling her gun from her hands.

During the struggle, the female officer is thrown to the ground. But she quickly gets up and runs for cover, right as her partner arrives. "Put it down, dude! Put it down! Hey! Put it down!" the male officer yells at McClintock, who ignores the instructions and gets into the squad car of the female officer. The male cop then fires around 10 shots at the 26-year-old, who slumps over in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

McClintock died at the scene, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office and the Fountain Valley Police Department, which are both investigating the shooting.

McClintock's family believes that the 26-year-old was just trying to leave the officer's sight and was very scared at the moment. According to CBS News, the family claimed that the officers put themselves in a dangerous situation and don't understand why police killed the 26-year-old.

McClintock's family also said that he suffered from a blood disorder that could cause disorientation. "He did have a blood disorder and sometimes he would get brain bleeds," sister Seajay McClintock said. "When he would get these brain bleeds, sometimes, it would make him very disoriented, confused and he would think that people were trying to hurt him," she added.