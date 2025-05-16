Watch: Hair-Flipping Dancers Welcome Trump To UAE. All About The Cultural Performance

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. US President Donald Trump arrived in the UAE on Thursday. A cultural performance featuring Al-Ayyala was held to honor Trump. The performance, involving hair tossing, drew attention on social media.

US President Donald Trump arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, after visiting Qatar, in the final leg of his Middle East trip. He was received by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and welcomed in Abu Dhabi with a unique cultural performance, a video of which has caught the attention of social media users. Upon arriving at Qasr Al Watan - the UAE Presidential Palace - Trump was greeted with a traditional Al-Ayyala performance, a cultural art form from the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE, which involves women tossing their hair from side to side.

A video shared on X by White House aide Margo Martin showed Trump being led through a formation of women dramatically hair-flipping in sync with drums and chants. The US President is seen blankly watching the dancers as they flip their long hair left to right. Several men could also be seen waving sword-like objects during the performance.

"The welcome ceremony in UAE continues!" Ms Martin wrote on X while sharing the clip.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 5.3 million views. In the comments section, users expressed curiosity about the cultural performance. "Can someone explain the hair tossing by the females?" asked one user. "Someone pls explain what the hair/head swing is all about," commented another.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the cultural performance, called Al-Ayyala, involves chanting poetry, drum music and dance, and simulates a battle scene. Girls wearing traditional dresses stand at the front in a row, tossing their long hair from side to side. Two rows of about twenty men face each other, carrying thin bamboo sticks to signify spears or swords.

The dance is typically performed at weddings and festive occasions in Oman and the UAE. Performers come from diverse backgrounds and age groups. The lead performer is usually an inherited role and is responsible for training other performers. Al-Ayyala is inclusive of all ages, genders and social classes.

Trump's Middle East tour

The UAE marks the final stop of Trump's Middle East tour, following visits to Qatar and Saudi Arabia earlier this week. In each of the Gulf countries, he was met with grand displays of fanfare.

In Saudi Arabia, Trump received a six-fighter jet escort as he flew in Air Force One Tuesday morning. In Qatar, the US President's plane was again escorted by fighter planes, and his motorcade was greeted by dozens of camels.

According to the New York Post, Trump has secured more than $1 trillion in economic investment commitments from the Gulf states during the trip.