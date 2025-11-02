Video: US Drone Footage Shows Hamas Allegedly Looting Aid Truck In Gaza

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released drone footage showing what it says suspected Hamas operatives looting a humanitarian aid truck in southern Gaza.

“The US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) observed suspected Hamas operatives looting an aid truck travelling as part of a humanitarian convoy delivering needed assistance from international partners to Gazans in northern Khan Younis,” CENTCOM wrote on X.

The incident allegedly occurred on October 31 near northern Khan Younis, where a US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) saw the attack through live video from an American MQ-9 surveillance drone. The drone was monitoring the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the time.

“Operatives attacked the driver and stole the aid and truck after moving the driver to the road's median. The driver's current status is unknown,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The looted truck was part of a convoy delivering humanitarian assistance from international partners to Gaza. The CMCC, based in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, was alerted through the drone feed.

The centre, including representatives from nearly 40 nations and international organisations, was established under US leadership to coordinate humanitarian, logistical, and security aid into Gaza and to help oversee post-war stabilisation.

CENTCOM said over 600 trucks of aid and commercial goods have been entering Gaza daily in recent days, and this incident “undermines these efforts.”

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was brokered by the United States and based on US President Donald Trump's 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan.

The truce, which began on October 10, 2025, aimed to end hostilities after more than two years of continuous Israeli bombardment, facilitate the release of hostages, and open humanitarian corridors into Gaza.

Israel has accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and launched airstrikes to Gaza after the ceasefire was in place, Reuters reported. Hamas has denied responsibility, citing “cut-off communications” with its operatives in zones under Israeli control.

Aid delivery also remains severely restricted. Al Jazeera reports that Israel is blocking or delaying the vast majority of aid that was agreed under the truce, despite hundreds of trucks waiting to enter through approved crossings.