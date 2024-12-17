Video: Trump Adviser Alex Bruesewitz Collapses Mid-Speech At NYC Gala

Donald Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz collapsed on stage during a Republican event in New York City. The incident occurred on Sunday, December 15, at the 112th New York Young Republicans Club Gala held at Cipriani Wall Street, the New York Post reported. The 27-year-old political strategist was introducing incoming White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino when he began slurring his words, as seen in a video posted on X.

"I'm forgetting my words," Mr Bruesewitz said during his speech, which started smoothly when he spoke about Scavino. Moments later, he froze and fell to the side, bringing down the lectern as the audience gasped. Several people rushed to assist him.

Raheem Kassam, the event's master of ceremonies and a former aide to British conservative politician Nigel Farage, later reassured the audience that Mr Bruesewitz was fine backstage and had even asked a question.

"I talked to our friend Alex Bruesewitz and you know what he said to me? He goes, 'Did I at least look cool?' I said, 'Alex, you used gravity like I've seen nobody use gravity before in their lives,'" Kassam said. "But he's recuperating back there, so give him a big cheer so he'll hear you."

Political activist Jack Posobiec shared an update on Alex Bruesewitz via his X account on Sunday, writing, "Just talked to @alexbruesewitz backstage ... He is getting checked out by medical after having a brief fainting spell onstage. All levels are normal."

Posobiec added, "He'll be just fine."

President-elect Trump also called into the event to extend his well-wishes to Bruesewitz following the incident, the New York Post reported.

"I know that Alex is going to be fine because he's a tough son of a gun," Trump said, per The Independent. "There's no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex, because he's a very special guy."