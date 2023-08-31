Video: Tornado Sends Car Flying In US State Hit By Idalia

Two people were injured in the incident.

Two people were injured after a brief tornado flipped a car and sent it flying on the road in Goose Creek, South Carolina. The incident took place on Wednesday and its video is widely circulating on social media. According to News 4, the vehicle was driving on the US 52 motorway just before 12.30pm (local time) when it was caught in a powerful gusts of wind. The black car is seen vertically standing before landing on another sedan on the road.

Some witnesses told the police that the car was "picked up" and landed on the other car's roof. The drivers trailed behind astonished and one of them is heard screaming "Holy! That car's flying" in a clip going viral.

Dramatic video shows a car getting tossed into the air like a toy during a “brief, weak” tornado in Goose Creek, SC earlier today. According to local police, two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. #Idaliapic.twitter.com/r2Fow9TOCK — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 30, 2023

The sedan stands on its front bumper momentarily before landing on another car. The other sedan was damaged by the impact.

An employee at a nearby Stokes Kia described the shocking scene in front of Infinger Furniture as the powerful storm swept through the highway. "Jason and I were sitting right here - we were looking out the window," John Schinkle was reported saying.

Two people who were apparently inside the car were injured. Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe said they were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident occurred as Hurricane Idalia headed towards South Carolina. Though Idalia weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and eventually a tropical storm with winds of 96 kilometres per hour, it remained dangerous.

Ben Almquist, emergency management director for Charleston, South Carolina, told CNN late on Wednesday: "We still have plenty of floodwaters throughout the city right now," and some rescue operations were underway.

Idalia is forecast to blow out over the Atlantic later Thursday.