Video: Students Take Shelter Under Chairs As Earthquake Hits Philippines

A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the southern coast of the Philippines on Friday morning. A video from what appears to be a university class has emerged, showing the moment the earthquake hit Davao City.

The short clip, posted to X by RT, shows the cacophony triggered by tremors. A large group of students picked up the plastic chairs and covered their heads; some screamed in panic, all on camera.

INSANE moment earthquake hits school



Students DUCK for cover in Davao City, Philippines https://t.co/vwrgPYwbTU pic.twitter.com/4uHxiDXGJI — RT (@RT_com) October 10, 2025

There was panic in the Tagum City Davao Regional Medical Centre, where patients and staff were seen evacuating the building.

Some held onto trees for support, while patients in wheelchairs and children were carefully guided to safety. Some of the evacuees were also seen sitting on the roadside.

WATCH: Patients, staff seen evacuating Tagum City Davao Regional Medical Center in Philippines amid magnitude 7.6 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/9uq9SjMH39 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 10, 2025

Another video, reportedly from Butuan City in Mindanao, showed residents on the streets as buildings shook around them. People were seen running in panic and heard screaming in fear, while some sat on the ground.

Strong tremors were felt at around 9:30 am in the city, and the epicentre was 20 kilometres (about 12 miles) below the ground.

Edwin Jubahib, governor of the southern Philippine province of Davao Oriental, said, "Some buildings were reported to have been damaged. It was very strong."

A tsunami alert was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System, saying the coasts within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre of the earthquake could experience dangerous waves. They have also alerted people in nearby coastal areas to move to higher ground, according to The Guardian.

The warning centre also predicted that the earthquake could cause tsunami waves as high as 3 meters (about 10 feet) above normal sea levels on some coasts in the Philippines, affecting six nearby coastal provinces around Davao Oriental. Smaller waves were also possible in Indonesia and Palau.

The recent earthquake happened just ten days after another deadly earthquake in Bogo City, Cebu province, which was magnitude 6.9 and killed 71 people. Located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the Philippines is hit by around 800 earthquakes annually.