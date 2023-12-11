Video Shows YouTuber, Girlfriend Hiding From Her Ex-Boyfriend After He Shoots Her

Hunter Avallone was at his apartment with Holle Peno when the incident took place.

A YouTuber and his girlfriend has survived a terrifying attack by her ex-boyfriend in West Virginia on Friday. Hunter Avallone posted the chilling clip on his social media handles, along with the final message the attacker sent before shooting himself. According to New York Post, Mr Avallone was at his Martinsburg apartment with Holle Peno, a Twitch streamer, when the attack took place. In an Instagram post, the YouTuber said Ms Peno's ex of 11 years showed up and shot through the door, striking her in the leg.

Watch the video below. Warning: It has disturbing visuals

WARNING: GRAPHIC— I'm still trying to process this and I'm most likely in shock as I write this. But only a few hours ago, Holle's ex boyfriend Conrad showed up at my apartment building with a shotgun. He shot through my building door, injuring Holle's leg in the process. I… pic.twitter.com/B1G0Vq9zoh — HUNTER AVALLONE (@HunterAA6) December 8, 2023

Mr Avallone has more than half a million subscribers and is known for debating with conservatives online, the Post said in its article.

He began filming the aftermath of the incident, noting in the post that his landlord had warned him about a "shady" man on the property with a gun under his jacket.

The clip shows the couple hiding in the balcony and trying to stop the blood from Ms Peno's leg as her former boyfriend pounds on the front door.

Mr Avallone is heard calling the police for help on the phone, mentioning that the attacker, referred to as Conrad in the video, had concealed a gun under his coat.

The police officers are then heard confronting the attacker and saying, "Show me your f****** hands!"

Then multiple gunshots are heard after which Ms Peno starts crying.

"I'm still trying to process this and I'm most likely in shock as I write this. But only a few hours ago, Holle's ex-boyfriend Conrad showed up at my apartment building with a shotgun," Mr Avallone said in the post on X.

"He shot through my building door, injuring Holle's leg in the process. I recorded the final moments in which we're hiding on the back porch. You can hear him shoot at police before ultimately taking his own life...in my own f****** apartment hallway. Still trying to process this. Holle and I are physically ok but mentally, this is gonna do some serious damage. Holle has been amazing and she's been incredibly brave and strong throughout this ordeal," he further said.

Martinsburg Police Chief Erin Gibbons said police "responded swiftly and courageously to this dangerous situation", revealing that a "brief exchange in gunfire between officers and the man ensued before the man took his life".

Ms Peno posted an emotional video to X on Sunday saying, "It feels like my soul was ripped in half."

I have to keep reminding myself that I have to get through this, if not for me, for all of you. It's hard. pic.twitter.com/uqNu1MZ0Zh — 🔔Jolle🔔 (@hollepeno) December 10, 2023

A fellow Twitch streamer set up a GoFundMe page to cover the hospital expenses of Ms Peno. More than $4,000 had been raised by Sunday afternoon.