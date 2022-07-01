Video Shows Strange Clouds In Sky Above Ukraine Capital, Internet Surprised

Picture shows strange cloud formation over the sky of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

A video showing strange cloud formation over Ukraine's capital Kyiv is gaining traction on the internet. There was thunder and lightning, but no storm or rain due to these clouds, which has surprised many social media users.

Last evening, the whole Kyiv saw and heard the strange cloud hanging over the city. Thunder and lightning without storm. #StandWithUkraine#ArmUkraineNowpic.twitter.com/Q3zVxdrJFZ — olexander scherba???????? (@olex_scherba) June 29, 2022

The video has been shared by Olexander Scherba, Ukraine's former ambassador to Austria on Twitter.

"Last evening, the whole Kyiv saw and heard the strange cloud hanging over the city. Thunder and lightning without storm, he wrote.

The post has received over 57,000 views and 956 likes since it has been shared. Users wished Ukraine success in the ongoing war against Russia, but also made weird guesses about the cloud.

"Energy of Light is recharging in the hearts of People who love Peace and Freedom on our Earth," wrote a user.

Another said, "Thor is sending best wishes for the soldiers."

A third user wrote, "Might be aliens, might be second coming, or might be just a storm. Or the old norse deity Thor decides to join in the fight."

According to The Hong Kong Observatory, clouds with thunder and lightning but without rain are referred to as a dry thunderstorm. In fact, thunderclouds do create rain, but the raindrops evaporate in the air before reaching the earth. This is possible if the clouds are high enough and the humidity of the air between the clouds and the earth is low enough.

A dry thunderstorm is extremely harmful to persons on the ground because the rapid emergence of lightning in a rain-free environment may go unnoticed. It is also the cause of several wildfires. Without rain to soak the grasses and trees, a dry thunderstorm may easily start a fire and spread the flames.