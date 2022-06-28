Video Shows Destruction In Dutch City As Rare Tornado Strikes

Roofs of homes were ripped off and trees toppled onto cars due to the tonado.

A rare tornado ripped through the city of Zierikzee, in the Netherlands, killing one woman and injuring nine others. The video of the deadly twister were widely shared on social media.

One such video, made available by Storyful, shows the funnel cloud moments away from reaching the southwestern Dutch city on Monday.

Another video recorded by Twitter user @DonMostrenco shows strong winds blowing through Harbor Square with debris flying through the sky. Roofs of homes were ripped off and trees toppled onto a car.

"The damage is considerable in several streets in Zierikzee. In addition to flying roof tiles and fallen trees, roofs have been blown off four houses," the Zeeland safety authority said.

One injured person was taken to hospital and eight others were treated on site by paramedics it said, adding that there had been a "huge deployment" of emergency services.

"It got completely dark. Outside you could see everything flying, everything in the air," Zierikzee resident Freek Kouwenberg, 72, told news agency AFP.

The tornado hit at the start of the tourism season in Zierikzee, which sits on one of the bridge-connected islands that comprise Zeeland province, whose attractions include a historic fishing harbour and the 15th century "Fat Tower".

The Netherlands' flat landscape sitting just above sea level makes it vulnerable to extreme weather, although the Dutch meteorological agency KNMI said it only experiences a few tornadoes a year.

According to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, the last time a fatal tornado struck the Netherlands was in 1992, while the deadliest recorded hit the southern villages of Chaam and Tricht on June 25, 1967, killing seven people. There were also deadly twisters in 1972 and 1981.