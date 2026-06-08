Video: Private Jet In Flames During Emergency Landing In Dominican Republic, 2 Dead

A pilot and a co-pilot of a private jet died after their aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic. Authorities said there were no other passengers or crew members on board at the time of the crash.

A video posted on social media showed the jet engulfed in flames after a rough landing at the airport.

Another clip showed a huge plume of smoke at the airport, while trucks sprayed water to try to control a fire.

According to US media reports, the US-registered Gulfstream G200 jet was en route to Austin, Texas, when it declared an emergency approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana due to severe mechanical problems.

The crew returned to the airport and attempted an emergency landing. But the crash happened as the plane touched down and caught fire, exploding in a fireball.

The authority said an investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash of the Gulfstream G200 jet.

"Aviation authorities activated the corresponding protocols and are conducting the necessary investigations to determine the causes of the incident. Both the IDAC (Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation) and the CIAA (Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Commission) will provide additional information as the investigation progresses," according to a statement shared by the IDAC on X.

The airport serves the tourist city of La Romana. Tourism is key to the economy of the Dominican Republic, a country of 11.6 million people located in the Caribbean.

In 2021, nine people died in a private plane crash after departing from Las Americas International Airport in the capital, Santo Domingo.

