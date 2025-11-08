Video: Palestinian Boy, "Zohran Mamdani Of Gaza", Celebrates His Mayoral Win

A young Palestinian boy, dressed in a black pair of pants and a white shirt, walks out of a tent with his admirers lined up to celebrate him. The boy, who also has a beard drawn on his face, waves to them, imitating none other than Zohran Mamdani, the new Mayor-elect of New York.

The child, described as the "little Zohran Mamdani of Gaza," shakes hands with the people. Moments later, one of the men lifts him onto his shoulders, prompting cheers and celebratory clapping.

The caption accompanying the clip reads, "Meet the Little Zohran Mamdani of Gaza. Taim said he wants to be just like you. Everyone is celebrating Mayor Mamdani."

Meet the Little Zohran Mamdani of Gaza@ZohranKMamdani Taim said he wants to be just like you. Everyone is celebrating Mayor Mamdani pic.twitter.com/oJZmGcb8wV — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) November 6, 2025

Responding to the post, people expressed affection for the gesture and hoped the newly elected mayor would see it.

One user wrote, “I hope Zohran sees this :) Kid is absolutely adorable.”

Another comment read, “This has made me so happy. God bless you all.”

One user tagged Mamdani directly, saying, “I hope you see this and make this little Palestinian boy's day!”

Others highlighted the emotional significance of the clip, with one person posting, “Zohran gave this child hope.”

Mamdani's Win Echoes Far Beyond New York

The viral moment came days after Zohran Mamdani made history by becoming the first South Asian mayor of New York. His election has been seen not only as a political upset in the city but also as a landmark moment for representation, particularly among immigrant communities and those advocating for Palestinian rights.

Mamdani has repeatedly described the Palestinian cause as “central to my identity”, both personally and politically.

Throughout his campaign, he aligned himself publicly with pro-Palestinian activism. Earlier this year, shortly after his surprise primary victory, Mamdani appeared on stage at comedian Ramy Youssef's show at the Beacon Theatre alongside Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian protest organiser previously detained during the Trump administration, reported The Times of Israel. During his campaign trail, he also said that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.