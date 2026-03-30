Video: Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Red Carpet Fall Goes Viral

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had an awkward red carpet moment on Sunday, when he momentarily lost his balance and slipped while receiving Egypt's foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, in Islamabad, for the Middle East de-escalation talks. A video showing Dar, who is also Pakistan's foreign minister, falling on the red carpet during the formal diplomatic reception has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows Dar lost his balance as he stepped forward to greet the visiting dignitary and fell on the ground. He was immediately assisted by security personnel standing nearby. Authorities later said the minister was unhurt, and the meeting continued as scheduled.

نائب وزیراعظم اسحاق ڈار دفتر خارجہ میں مہمان وزرا خارجہ کا استقبال کرتے ہوئے فرش پر گر گئے۔ شکر ہے محفوظ رہے!!! pic.twitter.com/v82rMi3KOp — Nadir Baloch (@BalochNadir5) March 29, 2026

The incident took place during the quadrilateral meeting in Islamabad between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia to discuss easing tensions between the United States and Iran. After the meeting, Dar said talks between regional foreign ministers covered ways to bring an early end to the war and potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

"We agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction; the unity of the Muslim ummah in these challenging times is of utmost importance," he said.

Dar said that he also briefed the visiting dignitaries on the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad. "The visiting foreign ministers expressed their fullest support to this initiative."

"In this context, Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate their talks. Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in the coming days for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict," he added. Neither the US nor Iran has confirmed any development regarding the direct talks yet.

Pakistan, along with Turkiye and Egypt, is making efforts to bring the US and Iran to the negotiating table, but so far without any success. But officials are keeping fingers crossed for such a meeting in the coming week.