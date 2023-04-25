Video Of Jogging Cops Escorting Rishi Sunak's Car Leaves Internet Fuming

The Met Police has not officially reacted to the entire development.

Dozens of police officers in London were seen jogging alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's motorcade as he returned to the Downing Street. Evening Standard said in its report that the fleet of cars containing the UK Prime Minister was escorted along Whitehall towards Parliament. Some policemen were leading the convoy on a bike and shouting "out of the way please" to disperse people from the road. The video of the entire incident was posted on social media and users slammed it as "over the top".

The convoy had a posse of policemen on push bikes and dozens running behind along the road. It included four Range Rovers and a people carrier, the Standard said in its report.

A bystander asks "who's there?" to which a police officer responds "the Prime Minister".

Watch the video:

Is this really necessary? 😳



Look at how @RishiSunak gets escorted through London. pic.twitter.com/O6VaiNneyV — Charlotte, The Baroness 💫 (@CharlotteEmmaUK) April 24, 2023

Social media users were irked by the entire procession and said it's "a tremendous waste of police manpower".

"Not necessary at all. I can't understand how this is a good use of the few police officers we have," one user tweeted.

"Seems quite over the top," commented another.

Mr Sunak's official spokesperson was later asked about the need to protective arrangements and whether it was linked to protests by Extinction Rebellion held over the weekend. The spokesperson replied: "As you know on security issues, anything to do with policing is very much one for the Met Police."

The video was posted after the London Marathon caused a number of road closures in the UK capital.

Demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion have also recently gathered in Westminster, including Parliament Square, during a four-day protest.

The Met Police has, meanwhile, not officially reacted to the entire development.