Video: Kai Trump Gives Grand Tour Of Grandpa Donald's Private Jet, Elon Musk's SpaceX Launch

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of US President-elect Donald Trump, gave an intimate tour of her grandfather's private plane while she travelled to 'Uncle' Elon Musk's SpaceX launch. Ms Kai, daughter of Don Jr and his ex-wife Vanessa, flew to Brownsville in Texas last week with her grandfather to watch Mr Musk's Starship rocket launch.

"Watching a Rocket Launch at SpaceX with Elon Musk!" the teen wrote while posting a video of her trip on YouTube on Tuesday. The footage reveals the luxurious interior of Mr Trump's spacious jet, nicknamed Trump Force One.

The main area of the aircraft can be seen with comfortable-looking couches and flat-screen televisions. It also shows a separate chamber with a king-sized bed in it.

In the video, Ms Kai can be seen dressed in black jeans, a SKIMS top, and a Louis Vuitton belt. She is accompanied by her friend, Emma Markin, who is seen dressed in a similar attire. They can be seen goofing together and learning a TikTok dance during the flight.

Before landing in Texas, Ms Kai heads to the front of the plane and in the cockpit to watch the landing. A 'Donald bobblehead' can be seen placed on the dashboard of the cockpit of the jet.

Upon landing in Texas, Ms Kai is greeted by a waiting vehicle, which takes her to Elon's SpaceX facility. There, she's joined by her family members, including her grandfather and father.

Ms Kai's video not only captures the plush interior of the plane but also Space X's historic rocket launch. She can also be seen mingling with a slew of A-listers post the launch-- a perk of being related to the soon-to-be 47th President of the United States.

Wearing a red MAGA hat and a blue suit, President-elect Trump is seen discussing the rocket with billionaire Elon Musk. Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Bill Haggerty, Kevin Cramer, and Representative Ronny Jackson along with golfer Bryson DeChambeau are also seen in the video.

The viewers also get to witness a glimpse of SpaceX's successful rocket launch. However, the starship booster landing was not as planned, with part of the rocket landing in the Gulf of Mexico and not on the landing pad as anticipated.

"I've never seen something like that, and the noise of it when it was going up was insane," Ms Kai told the camera afterwards. She further shared, "I asked Grandpa, "Would you go in it?" and he goes, "No." He would not volunteer going into space."

