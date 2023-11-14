Video: In Latest Gaffe, Joe Biden Calls Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'

Internet users were quick to call Mr Biden out over the blunder.

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden recently made another blunder when he accidentally referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "president" at a White House event on Monday. Mr Biden erred during an address at an event honouring the Stanley Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights. The incident took place when he was introducing Vice President Harris at the event, marking the return of an NHL tradition.

"Welcome to the White House, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights! President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way," Mr Biden said just moments after taking the stage to honour the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup in June.

Watch the video below:

BIDEN: "President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way" 😬 pic.twitter.com/tdp72sjSDT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2023

Internet users were quick to call Mr Biden out over the blunder and trolled him to no end.

"He doesn't even know WHO IS PRESIDENT," wrote one user. "How embarrassing!!!!" said another. "What a joke! Does he even know who his VP is?" commented a third user. "Biden is not sure who the president is, tell him it's Ronald Reagan LOL," jokingly added another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Mr Biden has had a slip of the tongue. According to the New York Post, he has made this same error in at least six other public appearances, once even referring to Vice President Harris as "the First Lady".

In 2022, the US President also called Ms Harris "a great president" while wishing her a happy birthday during a White House event. "Happy Birthday to a great president, we know your mom is always with you," he said, as per Fox News.

More recently, Mr Biden also made a blunder in September, when he called popular rapper LL Cool J a ''boy'' after mispronouncing his name during the Congressional Black Caucus. ''Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh..." he said in his speech. ''By the way that boy - that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs,'' Mr Biden added. The president, however, quickly corrected himself.