Video: Hot Air Balloon Carrying 13 People Makes Emergency Landing At California Home

A homeowner in Temecula, California, got a backyard surprise Saturday morning when a hot air balloon carrying 13 people dropped into his yard after the wind died, forcing what the pilot called an emergency landing, the LA Times reported. No one was hurt, and video of the smiling passengers has since gone viral.

As per the report, Hunter Perrin was watching TV around 8:30 am (local time) on Saturday when a neighbour knocked on his door with unusual news.

"I go and answer the door. This guy's like, 'They just landed in your backyard!'" Perrin told KABC. "And I'm like, 'What!?'"

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Watch the video here:

NEW: Man walks out to his backyard to find 13 people in a hot air balloon basket looking back at him in Temecula, California.



The resident, Hunter Perrin, says he was watching TV on Saturday morning when he got a knock on his front door from his neighbor.



"We walked into the… pic.twitter.com/nwAPHPH5zq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 19, 2026

Perrin and his wife, Jenna, ran outside to find a massive blue and yellow balloon settling into the trees above their yard, with a basket of 13 people waving from below.

Perrin posted the video on social media, where it shows the couple laughing as they open their sliding glass door to the unexpected guests.

"I'm glad that you guys missed the tree," Jenna can be heard saying before she told the passengers that they were still in Temecula.

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The group was celebrating a wedding anniversary, according to People. The pilot had reportedly been aiming for a street but didn't have enough fuel to make it, choosing the Perrins' yard instead to avoid fences and trees.

"[The pilot] was trying to get us to the street, but we couldn't get to the street in time, so we landed in the people's backyard safe and sound," Brianna Avalos, one of the passengers, told KABC. "No one's hurt, everyone's great. He was an amazing pilot!"

Speaking to KTLA, Perrin said, "We're just happy that everyone was safe."

"It's just such a whimsical story," he added.