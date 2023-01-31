Video: Giant Boulder Smashes Through A House In US, Narrowly Misses Woman

The family moved into the new home just this month.

It was a close call for a family in US Hawaii after a massive boulder crashed through their living room on Sunday night. According to ABC, the shocking incident happened over the weekend in Honolulu.

The video shows a boulder which is about 5 feet in height and width breaking through the home and ending up in the bedroom. A car was also damaged. There were four people in the home and fortunately no one was hurt. The boulder narrowly missed Caroline Sasaki, who was walking toward her couch to watch TV.

Where the boulder came from and what caused it to crash into the home is still under investigation, reported Wsaz.

"I heard the loud boom, and apparently, the boulder passed right in front of me, which I didn't know. I didn't see it. All I heard was the boom and then somebody asked me if I was OK," Ms Sasaki told the media outlet.

Craig Tomita, a neighbour told the media outlet, "At least one of them could have been killed instantly".

According to a report by Hawaii News, the family moved into the new home just this month.

The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. Posted by Max Rodriguez, the caption of the video reads, "A massive boulder smashed through a home in Palolo Valley almost hitting the owner inside."

Investigators said a homeowner of another home told HFD that a smaller boulder, approximately 2 feet by 2 feet, struck his retaining wall, but did not enter his property.

On Monday, inspectors from the City Department of Planning and Permitting were on the scene to assess the area. A move welcomed by the Sasakis, who are looking for answers.

"There was a concern before these even happened," said Caroline Sasaki, who narrowly missed getting hit by the boulder.



