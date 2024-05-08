Video: Boeing Cargo Plane Crashes On Istanbul Runway After Its Landing Gear Fails

Thankfully, no one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft.

A video has captured the terrifying moment when a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed upon landing in Turkey after its landing gear failed. According to Metro, the incident happened on Wednesday morning, when the plane, belonging to the American postal company FedEx, was on a flight from Paris to Istanbul.

The video shared on X shows the plane attempting an emergency landing, smashing down into the runway and scraping its nose along the concrete. The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Service teams were dispatched to the runway, Turkish media reported. Thankfully, no one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft.

Watch the video here:

A cargo plane touched down at Istanbul Airport without its nose gear—the landing gear didn't deploy when it should have. The plane's nose hit the runway, but no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/YIrP3TEjUy — Russian Market (@runews) May 8, 2024

Turkey's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the pilot ''notified Istanbul Airport air traffic control (ATC) that the front landing gear could not deploy''.

''Our experts have begun a thorough investigation of the incident,'' the ministry added in its statement.

The runway where the cargo plane landed has been temporarily closed to air traffic, but traffic on the other runways at the airport was continuing without any interruption, the airport operator IGA said.

Istanbul Airport operator IGA said: "The accident was taken under control without any loss of life with the immediate intervention of the İGA Istanbul Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting team (ARFF), which was ready on the runway before the controlled landing on the fuselage. IGA Istanbul Airport Rescue and ARFF continues its efforts to move the aircraft to a safe area and open the runway to flight traffic. Flight traffic and operations continue smoothly on all other runways, including the spare runways.''

Fedex B767 Registry N110FE



Looks like they had a pretty clear landing in such conditions. https://t.co/r37MnpefRmpic.twitter.com/vB3ArvcLX8 — Tango Down (@Tangocharliejui) May 8, 2024

The incident comes at a time when Boeing has faced scrutiny and criticism after a string of similar mishaps. Recently, a Boeing whistleblower who warned of manufacturing defects in the planemaker's 737 Max, died under mysterious circumstances, just two months after another one allegedly shot himself in the head.

In January this year, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft underwent an emergency landing in Portland when its door panel blew off mid-flight.