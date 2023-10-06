Video: Angry Canadian Citizen Confronts Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, appearing shocked, asks for the reason behind the man's strong reaction.

A video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being confronted by an angry citizen while engaging with supporters has surfaced online.

In the video, which has been making rounds on Twitter, Mr Trudeau is seen waving at people waiting to see him. He also interacts with a child sitting in a stroller. A few seconds later, as Mr Trudeau proceeds to greet people standing on the other side, a person can be heard saying, "I am not shaking your hand bro, you're a piece of sh*t man."

Mr Trudeau, appearing shocked, asks for the reason behind the man's strong reaction. The man replies, "You f**ked up this entire country," expressing his discontent with Mr Trudeau's perceived impact on the nation.

A voice from behind the camera can be heard using the term "Bucktee," a slang referring to a "homeless crackhead who lives in Toronto" according to Urban Dictionary.

“How did I mess up this country?” Trudeau asked, to which the man replied, “Can anybody afford a home,” highlighting the national housing crisis that Canadians are grappling with.

The man continued, highlighting what he saw as hypocrisy, “You're charging people a carbon tax, you got 9 V8s here idling,” underscoring the contradiction in Trudeau advocating for carbon pricing while his motorcade demonstrated a high level of carbon emissions, according to the man.

Mr Trudeau attempted to justify the carbon tax, stating, “You know what we're doing with that carbon tax?” The man holding the camera interrupted, asking, “We're getting charged for what?”

Mr Trudeau explained that his government is “putting a price on pollution, and we're returning it to families like yours.”

The man swiftly shifted the conversation to another topic, criticising the allocation of nearly $10 billion in taxpayer dollars to Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

“You send it over to Ukraine, right? You send it over to the guy slaughtering his own country,” the man accused The Prime Minister, questioning the allocation of funds.

Mr Trudeau dismissed this concern as Russian propaganda. “You have been listening to Putin, have you?” he said, adding, “You know a lot of Russian disinformation,” before walking away.

The viral video has triggered a significant response on social media, with many criticising the Prime Minister.

