A chilling incident in a Chinese factory has sparked debate after a CCTV video showed a humanoid robot lashing out at its handlers, raising concerns about the potential risks of artificial intelligence. The footage, widely shared on social media, has fueled fears about the rapid advancement of robotics and AI.

In the video captured at a Chinese factory, a Unitree H1 humanoid robot suspended from a construction crane suddenly malfunctions, sparking fears about the safety and reliability of advanced robotics. The footage shows two men observing the robot's movements with caution, seemingly testing its capabilities. However, the robot abruptly loses control, wildly flailing its arms and legs in a chaotic display reminiscent of a sci-fi horror scene.

As the men scramble to avoid the robot's erratic movements, it lurches forward, dragging its stand and sending a computer and other items crashing to the floor. One of the men eventually intervenes, attempting to stabilise the robot by repositioning its stand.

Watch the video here:

An AI robot attacks its programmers as soon as it is activated in China. pic.twitter.com/d4KUcJQvtD — Aprajita Nefes 🦋 Ancient Believer (@aprajitanefes) May 2, 2025

The incident has sparked fears of a robot uprising, with many viewers drawing parallels to the Terminator franchise, wondering if machines were on the cusp of taking over.

Notably, Unitree robots have made headlines multiple times due to various incidents. In February this year, shocking footage captured a humanoid robot going rogue and charging at a crowd of festival-goers. The video, taken at the Spring Festival Gala in Tianjin, northeast China, showed the robot, clad in a vibrant jacket, suddenly lunging towards a group of stunned onlookers gathered behind a barricade.

There have been previous cases of rogue AI making headlines, including an instance where a robot attacked an engineer at Tesla's Texas factory. In many of these cases, software malfunctions have been identified as the underlying cause, highlighting the importance of robust testing and quality control in AI development.