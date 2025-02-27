Video: AI Robot Attacks Crowd At China Festival, Internet Says ''So It Begins'"

Shocking footage has captured the moment a humanoid robot went rogue and charged at a crowd of festival-goers. The video, taken on February 9 at the Spring Festival Gala in Tianjin, northeast China, shows the robot, clad in a vibrant jacket, suddenly lunging towards a group of stunned onlookers gathered behind a barricade. Security personnel swiftly intervened, dragging the erratic robot away from the crowd to prevent any potential harm.

Event organizers downplayed the incident, attributing it to a "robotic failure." They assured that the robot had successfully passed safety tests before the event and emphasised that measures have been taken to prevent such an incident from occurring again, Metro reported.

Watch the video here:

Chinese AI robot goes rogue and attacks a person before getting shut down! 🇨🇳 🤖



Just a little preview of our bright future.. pic.twitter.com/esZRSWOBJP — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) February 20, 2025



The robot in question is a "humanoid agent AI avatar" made by Unitree Robotics. According to reports, a software glitch is believed to have triggered the robot's erratic behaviour.

This incident is not an isolated one as there have been previous cases of rogue AI making headlines, including an instance where a robot attacked an engineer at Tesla's Texas factory. The machine pinned him down and inflicted injuries with its claws on their back and arm, leaving behind a trail of blood, according to an official incident report.

In many of these cases, software malfunctions have been identified as the underlying cause, highlighting the importance of robust testing and quality control in AI development.

Growing concerns have been raised about the potential risks and consequences of machines on human life. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "So it begins... An AI-controlled robot attacked a human."

Another commented, "Just a little preview of our bright future." A third said, "Can we please work out ALL the glitches before being released upon the public?" A fourth added, "Should we be worried that AIs and robots can turn dangerous against humans due to glitch."