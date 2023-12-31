Venice Set To Prohibit Large Tourist Groups, Loudspeakers

Concerns about tourist overload are prompting more Venice residents to consider relocating.

Venice is set to prohibit the use of loudspeakers and limit tourist groups to a maximum of 25 people to mitigate the impact of mass tourism on the Italian city. These new regulations, scheduled to take effect in June, aim to address issues of confusion and disturbances caused by loudspeakers, as reported by the BBC, quoting a statement from the city.

Overtourism is acknowledged as a pressing concern for Venice, one of Europe's most visited destinations. In September, the city implemented a trial for a fine of approximately 5 Euros (Rs 460) for daily visitors.

The recent measures aim to improve the management of organised groups in the historical centre, as quoted by Elisabetta Pesce, the official with responsibility for the city's security.

Despite its modest size of 7.6 sq km (2.7 sq miles), Venice welcomed nearly 13 million tourists in 2019, according to the Italian National Statistics Institute.

Concerns about tourist overload are prompting more Venice residents to consider relocating. Citizen associations are conducting studies to monitor bed availability for both tourists and locals.

In July, UNESCO experts proposed adding Venice to the list of endangered world heritage sites due to climate change and mass tourism. Although Venice was not included on the list, Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano highlighted recognition for efforts to address issues, such as implementing an anti-flooding system and approving an entry fee for tourists, as reported by the BBC.

In 2021, large cruise ships were barred from entering Venice's historic centre following pollution concerns and potential damage to the city's foundations after a ship collision in the Giudecca canal.