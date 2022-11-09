US Woman Wins Two Six-Figure Lottery Prizes In Single Day

The woman revealed that she has been playing Delaware Lottery for seven years ago

Luck was in this Newark woman's court after she claimed two six-figure lottery prizes in one day on October 20. The 70-year-old woman who wished to remain anonymous was 'thrilled' to discover that she won a $100,000 prize from an Instant Game ticket.

According to a news release from the Delaware lottery, the woman decided to test her luck gain on her way home and purchased three 'Serious Money' tickets from a convenience store in Dover. Surprisingly, one of the tickets turned out to be a $300,000 top-prize winner.

The woman said, "My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 prize, and she came with me to claim it."

She added, "When I scratched the $300,000 winning 'Serious Money' ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity."

The woman and her friend soon returned to Lottery Headquarters to claim the woman's $300,000 top prize, making her total winnings for the day $400,000.

The 70-year-old revealed that she has been playing Delaware Lottery for seven years ago, and this was her biggest win since she began playing.

The woman plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund. When she was asked if there was anything else she wanted to share about her win, the woman said, "Just that I love scratching Instant Game tickets!"

The average odds of winning the $100,000 Instant Game prize are 1 in 120,000 whereas the average odds of winning the grand $300,000 prize in the 'Serious Money' game are 1 in 150,000 according to the Delaware Lottery.