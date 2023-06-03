US Woman Was Shoplifting When Her Car With 2 Children Inside Burst Into Flames

The woman is now charged with aggravated child neglect and arson

A woman in the US was arrested last week after her car caught fire with two children inside while she was shoplifting from a store, Fox News reported. According to the report, Alicia Moore, 24, parked her car outside the Dillard's department store at Oviedo Mall on May 26 and left her two children inside the vehicle.

She then went inside the mall with another man and allegedly began stealing from the store, according to police. When she walked out of the store an hour later, she found her car fully engulfed in flames. According to the police, she dropped the alleged stolen items and ran out of the mall.

Thankfully, nearby shoppers ran to the car and helped rescue the two kids inside. Law enforcement and emergency services were contacted who soon arrived on the scene. The children were taken to the hospital and treated for multiple first-degree burns.

The woman is now charged with aggravated child neglect and arson, FOX Orlando reported.

The arrest report says, "While inside Dillard's, loss prevention (employees) observed Moore and another unknown male begin to shoplift items. They were watched by security for approximately one hour."

One girl "suffered several first-degree burns, specifically to her face and ears," according to the arrest report.

The vehicle was totaled in the fire, cops said. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

According to Orlando Sentinel, she has additionally been charged with grand theft twice, firstly for shoplifting about $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Target in 2017 and secondly for allegedly stealing $1,500 in gift cards from the 7-11 where she worked in 2018.

She is being held in Seminole County Jail on a $48,000 bond, jail records show. Her next scheduled court appearance is her arraignment on June 27.