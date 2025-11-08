US Woman Throws Hot Coffee At McDonald's Worker Over Delayed Order In Viral Video

A US woman has been caught on camera throwing a large cup of hot coffee at a McDonald's worker, claiming she waited more than an hour for her online order. The alarming video shared by the Buena Vista Police Department earlier this week shows the woman angrily confronting the Michigan store manager before assaulting her with the hot beverage.

The video starts with the accused woman yelling at the employee and calling her a "liar". The manager responded, "You've got your coffee. That's all that you were charged for. Your refund will take up to 48 hours."

However, as the manager turned away to return to her work station, the woman yelled, "F*** you. Catch that hot-a** coffee," and hurled the scalding beverage over her back.

The unhinged customer has since been identified by the police as 48-year-old Casharra Brown. A warrant has since been issued for Brown's arrest after authorities posted the alarming video on social media.

"I must have gotten about 100 tips. Within about two minutes, we had her identified," Buena Vista detective Russ Pahssen was quoted as saying by New York Post.

As the video of the incident went viral, social media users demanded strict action against Brown. "So, she placed an online order with her name, email, and phone data attached to it, and proceeded to commit aggravated assault in the establishment from which she placed that online order. Smart," said one user, while another added: "She deserves prison time. No employee of any restaurant should put up with that."

A third commented: "I can promise no McDonald's manager makes enough to deal with this type of person."

In January, a Texas restaurant was ordered to pay $2.8 million (Rs 24 crore) to a teenager who filed a lawsuit after she was burned by the barbecue sauce. A six-member jury delivered the verdict last week with Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Enterprises ordered to pay more than $25,000 (Rs 21 lakh) for the woman's medical expenses and $900,000 (Rs 7.7 crore) for past and future mental anguish, physical pain and impairment. The remaining $1.9 million (Rs 16.4 crore) was offered to the victim in punitive damages.