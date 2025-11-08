South Korean Universities Deny Admission To Applicants With Bullying Records

Flagship South Korean universities have started denying admission to applicants with records of school bullying, a first for the nation's top institutions. Data disclosed by Representative Kang Kyung-sook of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party revealed that six of the country's 10 national flagship universities turned away a total of 45 applicants during the 2025 admissions cycle due to their disciplinary records.

Currently, students in Korea apply to universities through two main routes. Regular admission relies on College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) scores, known in Korean as "suneung", while early admission can be secured using school grades, extracurriculars and interviews.

Two students at the Seoul National University (SNU) submitted exemplary CSAT scores but were denied admission owing to their bullying past. Similarly, six students from the early admissions cycle and two from the regular admissions cycle were rejected by Pusan National University.

At Kangwon National University, five early admissions were rejected, while Jeonbuk National University had five cases in total. Kyungpook National University rejected 22 applicants, the highest number among national universities, according to a report in Korea JoongAng Daily.

Only four other national universities did not reject students due to their bullying history. However, starting next year, all universities in Korea will be required to implement mandatory deductions for applicants with school violence records, regardless of the admission type.

School Violence

Currently, school violence is categorised on a scale from Level 1 (written apology) to Level 9 (expulsion). While minor infringements are resolved, records from Level 6 and above are now mandatorily written into a student's permanent record.

With the policy set to expand, experts have warned about a surge in disputes and complaints in schools. Students accused of bullying have been hiring lawyers and filing administrative lawsuits to overturn disciplinary decisions.

College education in Korea is considered more than just a degree. It acts as a crucial gateway to social mobility, job stability, and lifelong status. However, the unprecedented shift in university admissions policy signals that universities are looking beyond marks.