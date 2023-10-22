US Woman Stabs Daughter, 4, Attempts To Kill Other Child

She is facing charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

A woman from California, United States, has been arrested by the police in connection with the death of her four-year-old daughter and trying to kill her 10-year-old son. She pleaded not guilty to stabbing the child and is facing charges of first-degree murder and child abuse. Further, she is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment involving her other child, as per a report in People Magazine.

The woman, Mira Nazari, aged 34, killed her Sana Akram on October 14. The Modesto Police received a call around 1 p.m. after a 911 emergency call "reporting a potential assault incident." As per the police, the child was found dead at the scene and had been stabbed with a knife.

A neighbour spoke to CBS News and said, "How can you just walk away from something like that and not be affected?" "She was so little, long black hair. Beautiful little girl," said another neighbour.

A family friend stated that the woman was suffering from depression and mental illness.

The neighbourhood is devastated by the loss of what may have been for this young child and how her father and elder brother will never be the same. It is to be noted that law enforcement officials have not yet disclosed a motive for the murder. "I think about the husband and the little boy. The tragedy that is left, the impact it has on this child now, knowing that his mother did that," another neighbour told CBS News.

A court hearing is scheduled for October 24.