US Woman Finds Box Cutter In Her Daughter's McDonald's Meal

She demanded answers from the restaurant on how such negligence could take place.

In a shocking incident, a woman in the United States was disgusted to find a box cutter in her daughter's McDonald's Happy Meal instead of a toy, as per a report in Fox News. She took to Facebook and shared images of the meal which had a pen and bright yellow cutter.

Dawn Paret, in the post, said, "You hear of things like this, but never did I think it truly could happen. The amount of worry and rage that went through me - I have never experienced."

She said she cannot imagine what would have happened if her two-year-old had found it. "A million "what ifs" - what if it was Ava (2 years old) who found it? What if it wasn't Eliana or Ava and the next kid who was going to eat in the car and play with that?"

Ms Paret demanded answers from the fast-food chain on how such negligence could take place. "McDonald's I need an answer as to WHY and HOW a box cutter ended up in the bottom of our daughter's happy meal. Simply saying, a happy meal box is your "catch-all" and someone must've accidentally grabbed that one is not the answer I want," she concluded.

However, this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in the United States. Another woman from Michigan raised an alarm about a similar incident recently. On May 22, Kayla Ann told fellow parents to be careful after she found a plastic yellow box cutter in her daughter's Happy Meal. She stated in the post that the incident had taken place at a McDonald's in Brighton.

"I just want to make other parents aware to check their happy meal boxes because my daughter handed me a box cutter that was in her happy meal box thinking it was a toy!!!!" the post read.

A McDonald's spokesperson told Fox News that it takes the safety of its customers seriously. "We have been in touch with the customers involved and are continuing to investigate," the spokesperson added.