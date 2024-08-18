US Woman Falls From Golf Cart, Sues Hard Rock Hotel For Rs 4 Crore

The 27-year-old was a guest at the hotel in 2022.

A woman from Brooklyn, United States, who fell from a golf cart is suing Hard Rock Cafe & Hotel in the Dominican Republic for $500,000 (Rs 4 crore). Taylor O'Leary claimed in the complaint that she suffered several injuries after she fell out of her golf cart in July 2022 because the seat was wet and slippery, as per a report in the New York Post.

The incident happened at the Hard Rock Golf Club in Punta Cana. According to the lawsuit, the 27-year-old, who was a guest at the hotel, filed the complaint against the establishment and its corporate owner, Hard Rock Cafe International.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Mariah Carey are said to love this five-star luxury resort, which is located along Macao Beach.

Meanwhile, in June, a Disneyland employee died two days after suffering a head injury in a golf cart accident, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter. The 60-year-old woman named Bonnye Mavis Lear was in the backstage area of the California theme park when the incident occurred.

Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at the resort on Wednesday after they were informed about the accident. She was sitting as a passenger and struck her head after falling from the moving cart. The 60-year-old was then taken to a local hospital in grave condition.

The 60-year-old worked for 24 years at the Disneyland Resort, where she "supported membership services at Club 33," the park's exclusive private dining club.

Disney California Adventure Attractions cast member Rae Delgado, wrote on Facebook that Ms Lear suffered brain swelling and a fractured skull from the accident. "Bonnye was travelling on a rear-facing seat of a golf cart along with 3 passengers behind Critter Country. The driver of the vehicle was driving at least 20 mph on the route. The golf cart came in contact with a bump/dip in the road which caused Bonnye to react immediately. As she went to grab the handrail, it gave way and sent her out of the vehicle. ... She was deemed unconscious when paramedics arrived."

Despite the surgery, "it was beyond repair," according to the employee, and Ms Lear was pronounced "brain dead".



