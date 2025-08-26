US Woman, Driven By "Spiritual Delusions" Drowns 4-Year-Old Son In Lake To "Give Him To God"

An Amish woman is under investigation after allegedly drowning her 4-year-old son in a lake and then driving a golf cart with her other three children into the water, following her husband, who had already drowned, the New York Post reported. The 40-year-old mother and her 45-year-old husband, Marcus J. Miller, reportedly believed God was communicating with them when they jumped off a dock at Atwood Lake. The family was camping at the lake when the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday, Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said at a Monday news conference.

After returning to the campground following an early morning swim, Marcus Miller told his wife he would return to Atwood Lake, where he was last seen alive around 6:30 a.m. by a witness. Hours later, search and rescue crews recovered his body further out in the water on Sunday evening.

Two hours after Mr Miller was last spotted, his wife allegedly placed their 4-year-old son, Vincent, in a golf cart and drove recklessly around the area before taking him to the dock, where she allegedly drowned him. According to authorities, the mother admitted to deputies that she took her son to the dock and drowned him. Vincent's body was recovered Saturday evening around 6 p.m.

Following this tragic incident, the mother then drove into the lake in a golf cart with her three other children, including a 15-year-old daughter and 18-year-old twin sons. Fortunately, the older children managed to get out of the water unharmed and alerted authorities to the scene.

Authorities say the woman made concerning statements about communicating with God, suggesting a possible "spiritual delusion." Officials believe the couple's actions may have been driven by a desire to prove their faith, leading to the tragic outcome.

"It became evident after piecing together numerous statements from the woman, the children, and other witnesses above that foul play was suspected," the sheriff's office said.

The woman is expected to face aggravated murder charges. She is currently hospitalised for mental health concerns. The surviving family members have been taken into care by other relatives.

The family, along with their church, released a statement through the sheriff's office.

"The church and family want to thank the law enforcement and rescue personnel for all that was done during this tragic weekend. The family involved are members of the Old Order Amish Church. As a church of Christian faith, we believe that we are saved by grace, through faith in Christ (Ephesians 2:8-9), and the events of this past weekend do not reflect our teachings or beliefs but are instead a result of a mental illness. The ministry and extended family had been walking with them through their challenges, and they had also received professional help in the past," the statement read.