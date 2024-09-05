Kanye West, also known as Ye, is a controversial rapper

A woman from Louisville was arrested in Evansville, Indiana, after attempting to steal cars outside a business, claiming that musician Kanye West had instructed her through 'telepathy' to commit the theft. The incident occurred on Friday and caused a stir when the woman tried to enter several vehicles, one of which had a child inside, NBC reported.

The woman, identified by police as 28-year-old Ricki Smith was arrested following reports of a disturbance. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing Smith attempting to open random car doors in a nearby parking lot.

According to an eyewitness, Smith managed to find an unlocked vehicle and sat in the driver's seat. Bystanders asked her to leave, but she refused. Moments later, she entered another car, which belonged to a woman who had stepped away briefly, leaving her car unlocked with her child in the back seat.

The situation escalated when the car owner returned to find Smith inside her vehicle. Fearing for her child's safety, the woman reportedly grabbed Smith by the hair and forcibly removed her from the car. Local reports confirmed that the woman plans to press charges.

Smith, however, gave a different version of events to the police, claiming she had been travelling from Louisville to Evansville when her car broke down. She said she hitchhiked to Evansville and, in a bizarre twist, claimed that she was instructed to steal a vehicle because "Kanye West speaks to me telegraphically." She likely meant to say telepathically.

Further investigation revealed that Smith had crashed her vehicle into a tree line off Highway 64 before abandoning it, which led to her alleged attempts to steal another car. She was subsequently arrested and is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

