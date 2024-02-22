US Woman Barges In Daughter's Classroom, Breaks Teacher's Nose In Front Of 25 Children

The teacher had filed a complaint with the school out of concern.

A woman in the US entered her daughter's classroom and repeatedly punched her in the face. According to New York Post, several bones of the teacher were broken in the incident, which took place at Lincoln Middle School on Friday in front of 25 children. The woman, 31-year-old Lynzia Sutton, was able to get past the security because she was short, had her hood up and appeared to be a student, Syracuse.com quoted the school superintendent as saying.

"These are injuries you don't often see in a boxing match," Onondaga District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said at a press conference about the incident.

When Ms Sutton entered the school, she started looking for a particular teacher, said the police. When she found her, the woman punched the teacher multiple times, fracturing the teacher's nasal bone and maxillary spine bones, said District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. The teacher also received a concussion, he added.

A day before the incident, Ms Sutton's daughter had told the teacher, "My mom will handle this" after she was disciplined for allegedly lying about her whereabouts during the school day.

The teacher had filed a complaint with the school out of concern.

"She's going to have some long-term issues. I know her nasal passages were severely affected by this," said Mr Fitzpatrick.

Ms Sutton managed to leave the school after the beating but was later arrested and charged with burglary and assault. Her mother said they were angry with the school because Ms Sutton's daughter was repeatedly bullied and claimed the issued went unaddressed.

"I apologise for that, and I hope she recovers. There's always a better way to handle stuff and we were going to talk at the school to have a conversation, with the school, like we have numerous times," Ms Sutton's mother Roxanne Thompkins said.

The teacher has been released from the hospital and is recovering.