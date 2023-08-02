US Woman Arrested For Manslaughter After Her Sexually Abused Toddler Dies

Lawson was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment

A mother from Kentucky was arrested on Sunday after her toddler died after being sexually assaulted. She died from her injuries. Erica Lawson, 21, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal abuse against a child under 12, Fox News reported.

Lawson was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and failure to report child neglect, the news outlet reported.

Bell County Commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate told Wate that the 17-month-old girl had signs of physical and sexual abuse. The child was taken to the children's hospital on July 28 where the hospital staff attempted to save her by putting her on life support.

However, Ms Fugate informed that the toddler died on July 30 due to the severity of her injuries.

According to a report by local media, the child was raped and beaten, she was brain dead by the time she reached the hospital. The Middlesboro Police Department started an investigation to determine who was responsible for the abuse.

The accused was interviewed by police and was arrested on Sunday night. Lawson was taken to Bell County Detention Center, she is held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The police said that they expect to make another arrest in the case soon.